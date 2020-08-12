Maharashtra reports 344 more COVID deaths, 12,712 new cases of infection

Mumbai, August 12, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 344 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 12,712 new cases of infection, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 18,650 and the total number of cases so far to 548,313 -- both the highest among all states in the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day in the state -- 390 -- was reported on August 9.

Today's number of new cases is the second highest in a 24-hour period in the state after the 12,822 recorded on August 8.

A bulletin from the Public Health Department said 13,408 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of those discharged after full recovery until today to 381,843, making for recovery rate of 69.64%. The case fatality rate in the state is 3.40%.

As many as 1,015,115 people are currently in home quarantine, while 35,880 are in institutional quarantine, it said.

Of the deaths reported today, Mumbai accounted for 50, followed by 41 in Pune and 33 in Thane.

Besides, there were 29 deaths in Nagpur, 28 deaths in Nashik, 19 in Kolhapur, 16 each in Jalgaon and Latur, 14 in Sangli, 13 in Palghar, 11 in Solapur, and 10 in Nanded.

There were also eight fatalities in Satara, seven each in Parbhani and Osmanabad, six in Ahmednagar, four each in Nandurbar and Amravati, three each in Raigad, Dhule, Aurangabad, and Jalna, two each in Ratnagiri, Beed, Akola, and Gondiya, one each in Hingoli, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, and Chandrapur, besides two from other states.

Mumbai's toll has increased to 6,943 and the number of cases in the city increased by 1,132 to 126,356 now.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane division) has seen its toll shooting up by 99 to 11,061, while a fresh 3,470 new cases pushed up the total number of cases in the area so far to 275,574 now.

Pune district's cases now total 119,628, with the death toll increasing to 2,865, while Thane district had 108,399 cases with 3,125 fatalities, as on Wednesday.

With 60 more fatalities, the Pune division's death toll touched 3,656 and the case tally zoomed up with 3,632 new cases to 139,693.

Nashik division has recorded 1,553 fatalities and 54,753 cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 722 deaths and 22,081 cases, and Kolhapur division with 534 fatalities and 19,296 cases.

Latur division has 408 fatalities and 12,967 cases, Akola division 342 fatalities and 11,061 cases, and Nagpur division 316 deaths and 13,323 cases.

NNN