Maharashtra reports 34 more COVID-19 deaths, total cases cross 15,000

Mumbai, May 5, 2020

Maharashtra recorded 34 new COVID-19 deaths and the total number of confirmed cases crossed the 15,000-mark on Tuesday, forcing the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corproation (BMC) to shut down all liquor shops, health officials said.

With the latest deaths, the toll in the state has gone up to 617 while the total number of coronavirus patients so far has increased by 841 to 15,525.

With no respite in new cases and casualties, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi, in a late night order, has revoked the permission granted to liquor shops which will remain shut until further orders, classifying them as "non-essential" service in Mumbai.

On Monday, after the state permitted the liquor shops to resume business, hordes were seen thronging on the roads all day, making a mockery of physical distancing norms in many areas of the city, and elsewhere in Maharashtra, sparking fresh concerns among health authorities.

Of the total deaths recorded on Tuesday, 26 were recorded in Mumbai alone - taking the city toll to 387 and the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city shot up by 635 to 9,945.

Dharavi alone recorded 33 new cases, taking the total in Asia's biggest slum to 665 cases and 20 deaths.

Besides Mumbai's 26 deaths, Pune recorded 6 fresh deaths, and one each was reported from Kolhapur and Aurangabad.

The dead comprised 24 men and 10 women, and nearly 82 per cent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries with 416 COVID-19 deaths and 11,704 patients. Pune Division trails a distant second with 128 deaths and 2,271 patients.

The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 30 deaths and 571 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 12 deaths and 405 patients and finally, Akola Division with 17 dead and 241 patients.

On the positive side, 354 fully cured patients returned home on Tuesday, taking the number of those discharged to 2,819.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine increased from 198,042 to 199,182 while those in institutional quarantine decreased from 13,006 to 12,456 and the state's containment zones fell from 1,026 to 943.

IANS