Maharashtra reports 298 COVID-19 deaths, 9,895 new cases of infection

Mumbai, July 23, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 298 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) -- the highest in a single day so far -- and 9,895 new cases of infection, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 12,854 while the total number of COVID-19-positive cases has risen to 347,502 so far, a bulletin issued by the State Public Health Department said.

The previous high of deaths in a single day -- 295 -- was recorded on July 4.

The highest number of cases in a day -- 10,576 -- was reported yesterday (July 22).

As many as 6,484 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of people discharged after recovery to 194,253, it said.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.9 per cent while the case fatality rate is 3.7%, the bulletin said.

Out of 1,737,716 laboratory samples tested in the state so far, 347,502 have tested positive so far, which works out to 20 per cent, the bulletin said.

Currently, 874,267 people are in home quarantine and 45,222 in institutional quarantine, it said. As on today, there are 140,092 active cases of the virus in the state.

Of the 298 deaths reported in the state today, as many as 55 were from Mumbai, taking the toll in the city to 5,930. The number of positive cases in the metropolis went up by 1,245 to 105,923, the bulletin said.

IANS