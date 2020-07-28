Maharashtra reports 282 more COVID deaths, 7,717 new cases

Mumbai, July 28, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 282 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7,717 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has gone past the 14,000-mark to 14,165 while the total number of positive COVID cases has increased to 391,440 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in the country.

A bulletin issued by the Public Health Department said that as many as 10,333 people were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total number of patients who have recovered until today to 232,277, making for a recovery rate of 59.34 per cent. The case fatality rte in the state is 3.62 per cent.

Out of 1,968,559 samples tested in the state, 391,440 have tested positive, which works out to 19.88%.

Currently, 8,85,545 people are in home quarantine and 42,733 are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state is 144,694 as of today.

The highest number of new cases in a single day in the state -- 10,576 -- was reported on July 22 while the most number of deaths in a 24-hour period, 298, was recorded on July 23.

Of the 282 deaths reported in the state today, Mumbai, the most affected city in the country, accounted for 55, taking the toll in the metropolis to 6,187. With 700 new cases reported today, the total number of cases so far has gone up to 110,882.

There were also 47 deaths in Pune, 45 in Thane, 25 in Solapur, 19 in Raigad, 18 in Nagpur, 13 in Jalgaon, 11 in Nashik, eight in Satara, six each in Kolhapur and Aurangabad, five each in Sangli and Latur, four in Osmanabad, three in Ahmednagar, two each in Palghar and Amravati, and one each in Dhule, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Parbhani, Akola, Yavatmal and Buldhana.

Today was the fifth consecutive day that the number of cases in Maharashtra showed a downward trend. Moreover, the number of recoveries was the highest today.

Also, the number of new cases in Mumbai, the financial capital of the country, was the lowest in three months today.

