Maharashtra reports 280 more COVID deaths, 10,576 new cases of infection

Mumbai, July 22, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 280 more deaths due to coronavirus and a staggering 10,576 new cases of infection -- the highest number for any state in India in a single day, official sources said.

The 280 deaths reported today is the second highest in a day in any state in India, the highest being 295 deaths recorded on July 4. With this, the toll in the state has risen to 12,556, a bulletin issued by the Public Health Department said.

The total number of COVID-positive cases in the state so far has soared to 337,607, it said.

The previous high in terms of the number of cases in a 24-hour period was 9,518 reported on July 19.

As many as 5,552 people were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total number of those who have recovered to 187,769 so far, which means that the number of active cases is 136,980 as of today.

The state notched a staggering 10,576 new cases, the highest after 9,518 on July 19.

Maharashtra tops all states in India in terms of both the number of COVID deaths as well as cases of infection.

The recovery rate in the state is 54.62 per cent while the mortality rate stands at 3.72 per cent, the data showed.

Of the 280 deaths in the state today, as many as 58 were recorded in Mumbai -- the most affected city in India. With this, the toll in the metropolis has risen to 5,875 while the number of cases has increased by 1,310 to 104,678.

There were also 57 deaths in Pune, 50 in Thane, 27 in Aurangabad, 16 in Kolhapur, 12 in Solapur, nine in Jalgaon, seven in Nashik, six in Ahmednagar, five in Palghar, four each in Raigad and Sangli, three each in Ratnagiri, Latur, Nanded, Nagpur and Akola, two each in Satara and Parbhani, and one each in Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Osmanabad and Buldhana, besides one victim from another state.

In yet another sting operation, a social activist, with the Thane's Crime Branch, helped trap a 5-member gang indulging in blackmarketing of Remdesivir injections for Rs 25,000 per vial, and also recovered other expensive cancer injections and medicines.

The toll in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) increased by 117 to 8,519 while 3,757 new cases took the total in the region to 209,978.

Thane's cases total 79,911 with 2,146 fatalities to make it the worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district continues to race ahead with 63,351 cases so far and the death toll increasing to 1,514 on Wednesday.

With 71 more deaths, the Pune division's death toll crossed the 2,000-mark to 2,017 and the case tally touched 72,655.

Nashik division has 961 fatalities and 23,895 cases, Aurangabad division 491 deaths and 13,066 cases, Akola division 204 fatalities and 5,312 cases, Kolhapur division 140 deaths and 5,359 cases, Latur division 142 fatalities and 3,273 cases, and Nagpur division has recorded 45 deaths and 3,781 cases.

As the eight divisions recorded fatalities on Wednesday, Chandrapur still remained the sole zero Covid death district.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine on Wednesday increased the highest, with 78,445 suspects taking the total to 858,121, while those in institutional quarantine went down to 44,975.

(With inputs from IANS)

