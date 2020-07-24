Maharashtra reports 278 COVID deaths, 9,615 new cases of infection

Mumbai, July 24, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 278 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and as many as 9,615 new cases of infection as the deadly virus continued to spread in different parts of the state.

With these, the death toll in the state has reached 13,132 and the total number of cases of infection has climbed to 357,117 -- both numbers are the highest among all states in the country.

A bulletin issued by the Public Health Department said that as many as 5,714 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total number of those discharged after full recovery until today to 199,967.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.99 per cent while the case fatality rate is 3.68 per cent.

Out of 1,787,306 laboratory samples, a total of 357,117 have tested positive so far (19.98%).

Of the 278 new deaths reported today, Mumbai accounted for 54, taking the total in the city 5,984. The number of cases in the metropolis has gone up by 1,057 today to 106,980 so far.

The highest number of cases in a single day so far -- 10,576 -- was reported on July 22. The highest number of deaths in a day -- 298 -- was reported yesterday (July 23).

The bulletin said there are a total of 143,714 active cases in the state as of today, including 22,443 in Mumbai.

Pune recorded the highest number of deaths today at 74, followed by 56 in Thane, both higher than the number in Mumbai.

There were 14 deaths in Raigad, 11 in Nashik, 10 in Jalgaon, 9 in Solapur, 7 in Kolhapur, 6 in Palghar, 5 in Aurangabad, 4 in Nanded, 3 each in Ahmednagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Osmanabad and Satara, 2 each in Ratnagiri, Latur, Beed and Nagpur, 1 each in Dhule, Nandurbar, Hingoli and Yavatmal, besides 1 from another state.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine is 888,976 now, while those in institutional quarantine went up to 45,838 on Friday.

(With inputs from IANS)

NNN