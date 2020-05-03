Maharashtra reports 27 new deaths, total number of cases rise to 12,974

Mumbai, May 3, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 27 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), raising the toll to 548, and 678 new cases of infection that took the total number of infected persons in the state so far to 12,974.

The day also saw the number of cases in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region cross the 10,000-mark.

Of the total deaths reported today, 21 were in Mumbai, taking the city toll from 322 to 343 and the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city shot up from yesterday's 8,359 to 8,800 -- a considerable jump of 441 new cases.

Besides Mumbai's 21 deaths, Pune recorded 4 fresh casualties, 1 in Bhiwandi (Thane) and 1 in Navi Mumbai (Raigad).

Among the 27 casualties today, there were 16 men and 11 women, and nearly half of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries with 371 COVID-19 deaths and 10,223 patients.

Pune Division has reported 114 deaths so far and a total of 1,549 cases. The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 30 deaths and 413 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 10 deaths and 268 patients, and finally the Akola Division with 12 casualties and 198 patients.

On the positive side, 115 fully cured patients returned home today, taking the number of those discharged to 2115.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine increased from yesterday's 174,933 to 181,382 and those in institutional quarantine increased from 12,623 to 13,158 today, and the state's containment zones increased from yesterday's 844 to 997 today.

From midnight tonight, (May 3-4), a relatively lenient lockdown 3.0 comes into force with several relaxations on various fronts, including in the Red Zones, though containment zones in the state continue to be under stringent restrictions as before.

While conditional selling of liquor and tobacco products is among those non-essentials permitted, essential services will continue unhampered even in the 997 active containment zones around the state, besides all other existing COVID-19 precautions.

IANS