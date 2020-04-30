Maharashtra reports 27 more COVID-19 deaths, 538 new cases

Mumbai, April 30, 2020

COVID-19 continued its deadly march in Maharashtra with 27 more deaths and 538 new cases, health officials said here on Thursday.

While the death toll has risen to 459, the total number of patients has gone up to 10,498.

Of the 27 deaths on Thursday, 20 were recorded in Mumbai, taking its toll to 290 and the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the city shot up from to 7,061, with the 417 new cases.

Pune recorded 3 fresh deaths, Thane 2 , and Raigad and Nagpur one each. Nagpur has recorded only its second death in over a fortnight.

The dead included 19 men and 8 women, and more than 80 percent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to lead way ahead with 313 COVID-19 deaths and 8,244 patients, followed by Pune Division with 96 deaths and 1,379 patients.

The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 27 deaths and 315 positive cases, followed by Nagpur's 143 patients and 2 deaths, and Aurangabad Division with 150 patients and 7 deaths.

On the positive side, 180 fully cured patients returned home on Thursday, taking the number of those discharged to 1,773.

Following the Centre's directives, the state government on Thursday issued guidelines on movement of stranded migrants within and outside the state.

However, any person/group entering the state would be shunted to compulsory 14 days' quarantine, all buses/vehicles must be sanitised before/after travel with strict physical distancing norms to be followed.

A high-level three-member panel, comprising Additional Chief Secretary Nitin Kareer, Principal Secretary Idzes Kundan and State Disaster Management Director Abhay Yawalkar, will oversee the procedures.

Any such movement would be subject to mutual agreement with the states/Union Territories concerned with a compulsory authorisation letter to be issued for all incoming and outgoing migrants and their vehicles, and a mandatory medical check-up.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine shot up from 162,860 to 168,266, while those in institutional quarantine decreased from 10,813 to 10,695, and the state's containment zones increased from 723 to 733.

As many as 10,092 surveillance squads have fanned out to survey a population of nearly 4.21 million around the state.

