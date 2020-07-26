Maharashtra reports 267 COVID deaths, 9,431 new cases

Mumbai, July 26, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 267 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9,431 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 13,656 and the total number of cases of infection has gone up to 375,799 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in the country.

A bulletin issued by the Public Health Department said that 6,044 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state today, taking the total of those who had recovered to 213,238, making for a recovery rate of 56.74 per cent. The case fatality rate is 3.63 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in the state is 148,601 as of today. As many as 908,420 people are in home quarantine and 44,276 people in insitutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

The highest number of new cases in a single day in the state -- 10,576 -- was reported on July 22 while the most number of deaths in a 24-hour period, 298, was recorded on July 23.

Of the 267 deaths reported today, Mumbai, the state capital and the financial capital of the country, accounted for 57. This has taken the death toll in the city to 6,093 while the number of cases in the city has gone up by 1,101 to 109,161.

There were 55 deaths in Pune today, 48 in Thane, 19 in Raigad, 15 in Jalgaon, 12 in Satara, 9 in Aurangabad, 8 in Solapur, 6 in Palghar, 5 each in Nashik and Akola, 3 each in Kolhapur, Latur, Sangli, Yavatmal and Buldhana, 2 each in Dhule and Nagpur, and 1 each in Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Amravati, Washim and Wardha.

