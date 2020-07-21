Maharashtra reports 246 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,369 new cases

Mumbai, July 21, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 246 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the toll in the state to 12,276, official sources said.

The state reported 8,369 new cases of infection today, raising the total so far to 3,27,031, a bulletin from the Public Health Department said.

As many as 7,188 patients were discharged from hospital today, taking the total number of patients who have recovered fully to 182,217.

The recovery rate marginally dropped from 54.92 per cent a day earlier to 54.72 per cent on Tuesday, while the mortality rate stood at 3.75 per cent.

The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 132,236 cases are active.

Of the 246 deaths reported today, Mumbai accounted for 62, taking the toll in the city to 5,817, while the total number of cases increased by 992 to 103,368.

There were also 56 deaths in Pune, 27 in Thane, 17 in Aurangabad, 10 in Solapur, eight in Satara, seven in Nashik, six each in Raigad, Latur and Jalgaon, five in Palghar, four in Nanded, three each in Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, Kolhapur and Nagpur, two each in Nandurbar, Sangli and Washim, and one each in Dhule, Jalna, Beed, Akola, and Amravati, besides 3 from other states.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) saw its toll increasing by 100 to 8,402 and a staggering 2,977 new cases took its tally to 206,221.

Thane's 78,132 cases and 2,096 fatalities make it the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district continues to race ahead with 59,745 cases, and a death toll of 1,457.

With 74 more deaths, the Pune Division's death toll reached 1,946 and the case tally touched 68,575 -- but it still remains far behind MMR and Thane district.

Nashik division has 938 fatalities and 22,628 cases, Aurangabad division 460 deaths and 12,638 cases, Akola division 200 fatalities and 4,980 cases, Kolhapur division 117 deaths and 5,000 cases, Latur division 135 fatalities and 3,122 cases, and finally, Nagpur division has recorded 42 deaths and 3,591 cases.

All the eight divisions recorded fatalities on Tuesday, while Chandrapur (out of total 36) remains a zero Covid death district till date.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 779,676, while those in institutional quarantine went down to 45,077 on Tuesday.

(With inputs from IANS)

