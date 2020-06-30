Maharashtra reports 245 COVID deaths, 4,878 new cases

Mumbai, June 30, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 245 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) while the number of new cases fell below the 5,000-mark for the first time in four days to 4,878, health officials said.

The highest number of deaths in a single day was 248 reported on June 23.

With these, the death toll in the state has climbed to 7,855 and the total number of cases has zoomed to 174,761 so far, both the highest among all states in the country.

The recovery rate marginally fell from 52.59 per cent to 52.02 per cent, while the mortality (death) rate stood at 4.49 per cent.

For most days in June, the state has been recording deaths in three digits and since the past four days 5,000- plus new patients daily, causing major concerns among the health officials.

The Health Department said that, of the total number of cases declared till date, 75,979 are active cases and that this number is lower than the number of patients cured.

Of the total 245 fatalities declared on Tuesday, Mumbai alone notched 93 deaths -- pulling up the death toll in the city to 4,556, while the number of positive patients has shot up by 893 to 77,658.

Besides Mumbai's 93 deaths, 85 deaths were reported in Thane, 17 in Aurangabad, 12 in Pune, 8 in Solapur, 7 each in Palghar and Raigad, 6 in Jalgaon, 4 in Nashik, 3 in Akola, besides 1 each in Kolhapur, Ratnagiri and Latur.

On the positive side, a total of 1,951 fully cured patients returned home on Tuesday, taking the number of those discharged to 90,911 now -- considerably higher than the 75,979 active cases currently.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continues to cause concern, with a total of 5,722 Covid-19 fatalities and a whopping 3,075 new patients pushing up the number of positive cases to 125,400 on Tuesday.

Thane -- with 37,630 cases and 956 fatalities -- has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district comes third with 22,327 patients and 752 deaths till now. But Pune Division ranks second (after MMR) with 26,054 patients and fatalities reaching 4-digit levels since Sunday to touch 1,060 on Tuesday.

The next major region of concern is Nashik division with 531 fatalities and 9,341 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 275 deaths and 6,249 cases, and finally Akola division with 129 fatalities and 2,374 cases.

Kolhapur division has notched 53 deaths and 2,036 patients, Latur division had 44 fatalities and 1008 cases, and finally Nagpur division recorded 18 deaths and 1,850 cases.

Only Nagpur division recorded zero fatalities on Tuesday, though there were new Covid-19 positive cases, while Latur division gained entry to the a4-digit club' of patients, like all other divisions in the state.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine increased from Sunday's 574,093 to 578,033, while those in institutional quarantine increased from 37,758 to 38,866 on Tuesday.

IANS