Maharashtra reports 233 more COVID-19 deaths, 7,975 new cases

Mumbai, July 15, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 233 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 7,975 new cases of infection, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has reached 10,928 while the total number of cases has touched 275,640 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in India.

As many as 3,606 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of patients discharged so far to 1,52,613, a bulletin friom the State Public Health Department said.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.37%, while the case fatality rate is 3.96 per cent, it said.

Currently, 7,08,373 people are in home quarantine while 43,315 are in institutional quarantine.

As of today, there are 1,11,801 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

Of the deaths reported today, Mumbai alone accounted for 62, taking the toll in the city to 5,467 while the number of cases in the metropolis has gone up by 1,374 to 96,474.

Thane recorded 49 deaths, while were 48 deaths in Pune, 14 in Jalgaon, 13 in Nashik, 10 in Solapur, six in Palghar, five each in Raigad, Kolhapur and Aurangabad, four in Latur, three each in Dhule and Jalna, two in Sangli, and one each in Satara, Ratnagiri, Nanded and Amravati.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division accounts for as many as 7,665 of the total deaths in the state. With 4,140 new cases today, the total in the region has climbed to 183,900.

With 67,360 cases and 1,818 deaths, Thane remains the second worst-hit district in the state after Mumbai.

Pune district has recorded 44,202 cases, and 1,200 deaths, while the the death toll in Pune division (Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) reached 1,637 with the tally crossing the 50K mark to touch 50,893.

Nashik division has 812 fatalities and 17,534 cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 409 deaths and 10,520 cases, and Akola division with 169 fatalities and 4,088 cases.

Kolhapur division has recorded 84 deaths and 3,288 cases, Latur division 91 fatalities and 2,166 cases, and Nagpur division recorded 30 deaths and 3,036 cases.

Of the eight divisions in the state, only Nagpur did not notch any fatalities on Wednesday, while only Chandrapur (out of total 36) remains a zero Covid death district, though all have notched fresh cases.

