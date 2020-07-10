Maharashtra reports 226 more COVID deaths, new high of 7,862 cases

Mumbai, July 10, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 226 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and a new single-day high of 7,862 cases of infection on Friday, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 9,893 while the total number of cases so far has spiked to 238,461, both numbers being the highest among all states in the country.

This is the second time that the number of cases in a day has gone past the 7,000-mark in the state. Today's figure of 7,862 is significantly higher than the previous high of 7,074 recorded on July 4.

The highest number of deaths in a single day -- 295 -- was reported also on that date.

The State Public Health Department said that 5,366 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of cured patients to 1,32,625 so far. The recovery rate in the state is 55.62%, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 4.15%, the department said.

As of today, there are 95,647 active cases of coronavirus in the state. Currently, 6,74,025 people are in home quarantine and 46,560 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 12,53,978 laboratory samples, 238,461 have tested positive so far.

Of the total 226 deaths in the state today, Mumbai alone accounted for 73 deaths, pulling up the city toll from 5,132 to 5,205 now, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city shot up by 1,337 cases to touch 90,461.

Besides Mumbai's 73 deaths, there were 53 fatalities in Thane, 37 in Pune, 10 in Palghar, 9 each in Raigad and Aurangabad, 7 in Jalgaon, 5 each in Nashik and Solapur, 4 in Dhule, 3 in Buldhana, 2 in Amravati, 1 each in Ratnagiri, Sangli, Kolhapur, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur and Washim, besides one from another state.

With a spate of cases and fatalities, the Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation Municipal Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi warned that henceforth, anybody sent to isolation found loitering outside would attract criminal action.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh chaired a high-level meeting and announced that anybody found indulging in hoarding or black-marketing of essential COVID-19 medicines like Remdesivir would face criminal action even as police intensified efforts to track down such culprits.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) remains on edge as deaths spiral and cases pile up, with a total of 7,063 COVID-19 fatalities and a staggering 4,513 new patients pushing up the number of cases to 164,175 Friday.

Thane cases have touched 57,138 with 1,536 fatalities to emerge as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district continues to surge ahead with 35,232 cases and 1,026 deaths till now.

The Pune Division (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) -- which has recorded 1,424 deaths and 40,412 patients -- remains behind MMR and Thane district.

The next major region of concern is Nashik Division with 699 fatalities and 14,211 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 366 deaths and 9,076 cases, and finally Akola Division with 159 fatalities and 3,530 cases.

Kolhapur Division has notched 65 deaths and 2,698 patients, Latur Division had 66 fatalities and 1,658 cases, and finally Nagpur Division recorded 23 deaths and 2,526 cases.

Of the eight divisions in the state, only Nagpur Division did not report any fatalities Friday, besides Chandrapur and Bhandara remain the only two districts (out of total 36) with zero Covid deaths so far, though all have notched fresh cases.

(With IANS inputs)

