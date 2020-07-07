Maharashtra reports 224 more COVID-19 deaths, 5,134 new cases

Mumbai, July 7, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in the country, today reported 224 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, taking the toll so far to 9,250.

As many as 5,134 new cases of infection were recorded in the past 24 hours in the state, taking the total so far to 217,121.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases is 89,294 as of today, which means that the recovery rate is 54.06 per cent. The mortality rate of cases in the state is 4.26 per cent.

As many as 3,296 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total of recovered patients to 118,558.

Of the 224 deaths in the state today, Mumbai accounted for 64, which took the toll in the city to 5,002. The number of cases so far in the metropolis went up by 785 today to 86,509.

Amon the other districts, 54 deaths were reported in Thane, 37 in Pune, 13 in Nashik, 10 each in Palghar and Solapur, nine in Raigad, eight in Jalgaon, five in Aurangabad, three in Latur, two each in Dhule, Yavatmal and Jalna, and one each in Ahmednagar, Nanded, Osmanabad, and Satara. One deceased patient was from another state.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated COVID Care Facilities in the Bandra Kurla Complex and the Mahalaxmi Race Course, with a total of 3,520 beds, including 120 ICU beds.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) (Thane Division) has reported a total of 6,652 deaths so far and 151,770 cases of infection.

Thane district, with 1,381 deaths and 50,829 cases, is the second worst-affected district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district has reported a total of 30,131 cases and 926 deaths till now.

The Pune division (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts), which has recorded 34,901 patients and 1,292 fatalities, remains behind MMR and Thane district.

Nashik division has 652 fatalities and 12,623 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 342 deaths and 8,267 cases, and Akola division with 149 fatalities and 3,274 cases.

Kolhapur division has notched 57 deaths and 2,464 patients, Latur division 60 fatalities and 1,366 cases, and finally Nagpur division recorded 20 deaths and 2,311 cases.

Among the eight divisions in the state, two - Kolhapur and Nagpur - have recorded zero fatalities on Tuesday, though both had new Covid cases, while Chandrapur and Bhandara are the only two districts with zero Covid deaths so far.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 631,985 now, while those in institutional quarantine went down to 45,463.

(With inputs from IANS)

