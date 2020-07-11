Maharashtra reports 223 COVID deaths, new high of 8,139 new cases

Mumbai, July 11, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 223 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and a new single-day high of 8,139 cases of infection, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has crossed the 10,000-mark to touch 10,116 and the total number of cases so far has risen to 246,600 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in India.

A bulletin from the State Public Health Department said 4,360 patients were discharged today, taking the total number of people who have recovered so far to 1,36,985, making for a recovery rate of 55.55%.

The case fatality rate in the state is 4.1%.

Out of the 12,85,991 laboratory samples, 2,46,600 have tested positive so far, which works out to 19.17%.

Currently, 6,80,017 people are in home quarantine and 47,376 people are in institutional quarantine across the state.

As of today, there are 99,202 active cases in the state.

IANS adds:

Of Saturday's deaths, Mumbai accounted for 39 deaths, taking the toll in the city to 5,244 while the number of total cases in the metropolis has gone up by 1,284 to 91,745.

For the third time this month, Thane, with 62 deaths, reported more fatalities than Mumbai.

There were also 34 fatalities in Pune, 17 in Jalgaon, 13 in Nashik, nine each in Palghar and Aurangabad, eight in Jalna, seven in Solapur, six in Raigad, four in Satara, three in Latur, two each in Kolhapur, Nanded, Nagpur and Amravati, and one each in Dhule, and Sangli. Two were from other states.

While Dharavi's fight over the pandemic won acknowledgement from the WHO, BMC Assistant Municipal Commissioner Ashok Khairna, 57, lost his battle to COVID-19, making him the 102nd civic official claimed by the virus so far.

In the first such instance, the Mira Road Police (Thane) nabbed two pharmacists -- Sonu Darshi and Rodriques Raul -- for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at four times the MRP, following a trap laid by a social worker, said Senior Police Inspector Sandeep Kadam.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) (Thane Division) has reported 7,179 cases so far and a total of 168,585 cases so far, with as many as 4,410 new cases today.

Thane cases have touched 59,487 with 1,598 fatalities to emerge as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district continues to leap ahead by notching 37,356 patients and while the deaths have increased to 1,060.

The Pune division, which has recorded 1,469 deaths and 42,690 patients, remains behind MMR and Thane district.

Nashik division has 730 fatalities and 14,990 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 383 deaths and 9,424 cases, and Akola division with 161 fatalities and 3,601 cases.

Kolhapur division has notched 68 deaths and 2,788 patients, Latur division 71 fatalities and 1,719 cases, and finally Nagpur division recorded 25 deaths and 2,620 cases.

All the eight divisions in the state have recorded fatalities on Saturday, but Chandrapur and Bhandara remain the only two districts (out of total 36) with zero Covid deaths so far, though all have notched fresh cases.

