Maharashtra reports 213 COVID deaths, 6,741 new cases

Mumbai, July 14, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 212 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 6,741 new cases of infection.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 10,695 while the total number of cases so far has touched 267, 225 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in the country.

The highest number of deaths in a single day, 295, was reported on July 4.

The recovery rate in the state has gone up to 55.67 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 4 per cent.

According to the state health departmennt, out of the total number of cases, as many as 107,665 are active cases as of today.

A total of 4,500 patients were discharged from hospitals today after recovering from the disease, taking the total number of people discharged to 149,007.

Of the 213 fatalities reported today, Mumbai alone accounted for 70 deaths, taking the city's toll to 5,405. The number of coronavirus cases in the metropolis has increased to 95,100 on Tuesday.

Besides, Thane recorded 64 fatalities, followed by Pune (25), Palghar and Jalgaon (8 each), Nashik and Solapur (6 each), Ahmednagar and Aurangabad (4 each), Raigad and Nanded (3 each), Ratnagiri, Latur and Parbhani (2 each), and Satara, Sangli, Akola, Buldhana, Bhandara and Nagpur (1 each).

