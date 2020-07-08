Maharashtra reports 198 new COVID-19 deaths, 6,603 new cases

Mumbai, July 8, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 198 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths and 6,603 new cases of infection, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 9,448 and the number of total confirmed cases of COVID-19 has gone up to 223,724, the Public Health Department said. Both numbers are the highest among all states in India.

The recovery rate in the state has improved marginally to 55.06 per cent, while the mortality rate remained at 4.22 per cent.

Of the total cases of infections reported so far, as many as 91,065 are active cases.

A total of 4,634 patients were discharged from hospitals after being cured today, taking the total to 123,192 so far.

Of the 198 deaths reported today, Mumbai accounted for 62, which took the toll in the metropolis to 5,064. The number of positive patients in the city increased by 1,347 to touch 87,856.

There were 36 fatalities each in Thane and Pune, 10 in Jalgaon, eight each in Satara, Aurangabad and Solapur, six in Raigad, five in Nashik, three each in Palghar, Kolhapur and Jalna, two each in Sangli, Nanded and Akola, and one each in Ahmednagar, Nagpur, Yavatmal and Beed.

