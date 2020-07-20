Maharashtra reports 176 COVID-19 deaths, 8,240 new cases

Mumbai, July 20, 2020

Maharashtra, India's worst-hit state, today reported 176 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 8,240 new cases, official sources said.

The new cases today are lower than the peak of 9,518 reported yesterday. The number of deaths in the past 24 hours is also lower than yesterday's 258 and much lower than the high recorded on July 4.

With today's numbers, the death toll in the state has risen to 12,030 while the total number of cases has increased to 318,695 -- both the highest among all states in India.

A bulletin from the Public Health Department said 5,460 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of people who have recovered to 1,75,029, making for a recovery rate of 54.92 per cent. The case fatality rate is 3.77 per cent.

As on today, there are are 131,334 active cases in the state.

For the first time in many weeks, Pune, at 42, reported more deaths than Mumbai at 41.

The death toll in Mumbai is now 5,755 and the number of cases has increased by 1,035 to reach 102,423.

There were 33 deaths in Thane, 21 in Jalgaon, six in Raigad, five in Solapur, four each in Kolhapur and Sangli, three in Aurangabad, two each in Palghar, Satara, Amravati, Buldhana and Nashik, and one each in Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Washim, and Wardha. One was from another state.

