Maharashtra reports 160 more COVID deaths, record 3,874 new cases

Mumbai, June 20, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 160 more coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, that took the toll in the state to 5,984, and a record 3,827 new cases, raising the total so far to 128,205.

The number of new cases today was marginally higher than the previous high of 3,827 recorded a day earlier. The highest number of deaths in a single day, at 178, was reported on June 15.

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, accounted for 136 of the 160 new deaths in the state, a new high for the city. The city's death toll is now up from Friday's 3,425 to 3,561, while the positive cases have gone up by 1,190 to 65,329 now.

he state has a recovery rate of 50.04 per cent. The mortality rate is 4.67 per cent.

The Health Department said a positive sign was that the number 58,054 "active cases" was lower than the number of patients cured. As many as 1,380 patients were cured and sent back home on Saturday, taking the total of such cases to 64,153.

Ten more deaths were reported in Nashik, 6 in Aurangabad, 5 in Pune, and one each in Beed, Jalna and Solapur.

There was a surprise from Dharavi - Asia's biggest slum - which recorded only 7 new cases, taking the total cases to 2,158. The fatalities total 79.

The MMR (Thane division) remains an area of concern with 4,413 COVID-19 deaths, and positive cases totalling 94,165.

Thane - with 23,212 cases and 675 fatalities - has emerged as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state, but did not record any fatality for the second consecutive day.

Pune district has dropped to the third position with 15,286 patients and 615 deaths till now. Yet, Pune division ranks second (after MMR) with 18,287 patients and 834 deaths.

However, the Pune district on Saturday recorded lower death toll of 587 compared with 610 on June 19, with Pune division's fatalities 797 compared with 829 on Friday.

There has been similar drop in death toll figures for other divisions.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine increased to 594,719 from from 591,049 on Friday, while those in institutional quarantine decreased from 25,697 to 25,099.

IANS