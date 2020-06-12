Maharashtra reports 127 more COVID deaths as case tally crosses 1-lakh mark

Mumbai, June 12, 2020

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 3,493 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) to take the tally so far to 101,141 while 127 more deaths raised the toll in the worst-hit state to 3,717.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Mumbai, the country's financial capital, crossed the 2000-mark to touch 2,044.

Friday's 127 deaths was 25 lower than yesterday's 152 -- the highest in a single day in the state so far.

The number of new cases, at 3,493, was also lower than yesterday's record high of 3,607.

The Health Department said that, of the total number of cases, 49,616 were active cases, increasing by 1,648 over Thursday's 47,968.

Despite the gloomy data on the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 deaths and cases, the state continues to record a stunning recovery rate, standing now at 47.03 percent and a mortality rate of 3.07 percent.

Of the total 127 fatalities, 90 deaths were recorded in Mumbai alone - taking the city death toll past the 2,000 mark, to 2,044 now, while the number of COVID-19 positive patients here went up by 1,366 cases to touch 55,451 now.

Dharavi - Asia's biggest slum - continued to cause worries with 29 new cases which took it past the 2,000-mark to touch 2,013 cases and 77 deaths till date.

Besides Mumbai's 90 deaths, there were 15 fatalities in Thane (Mira-Bhayander, Thane Kalyan-Dombivali), 12 in Pune, three in Sangli, two each in Nashik and Aurangabad, and one each in Palghar, Dhule and Amravati.

The victims comprised 92 men and 35 women and nearly 70 per cent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

On the positive side, a total of 1,718 fully cured patients returned home on Friday, taking the number of those discharged from 46,078 to 47,796 now.

The MMR (Thane Division) remains jittery with 106 new COVID-19 deaths, pulling up the toll to 2,563, and the number of positive cases overshot the 75K mark to touch 75,658 - the highest in the country.

Trailing much after MMR, Pune Division fatalities, however, zoomed past the 600-mark to 606, besides 13,618 patients.

Since June 1, Thane district - with 16,443 cases and 413 fatalities - has zoomed past Pune district which has 11,281 patients but 459 deaths.

The next major region of concern is Nashik Division with 261 deaths and 3,952 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 135 fatalities and 3,024 cases, and finally Akola Division with 68 deaths and 1,617 cases.

Latur Division has 20 deaths and 573 cases, Kolhapur Division 30 deaths and 1,427 patients, and finally Nagpur Division with 14 deaths and 1,192 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 579,569, while those in institutional quarantine went up by 134 to 28,200 now.

IANS