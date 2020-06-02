Maharashtra reports 103 more COVID-19 deaths, toll rises to 2,465

Mumbai, June 2, 2020

Maharashtra today reported 103 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) to take the toll in the state, the worst-hit in the country, to 2,465 so far.

This was the third time in a week that the state has recorded more than a hundred deaths in a single day. On May 27, it had reported 105 deaths and then 116 -- the highest so far for any state -- on May 29.

As many as 49 of the deaths were reported from Mumbai alone and a staggering 74 in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The latest numbers come even as the state and neighbouring Gujarat are bracing for cyclone Nisarga, expected to cross the coast tomorrow afternoon.

The state registered 2,287 new cases of infection during the past 24 hours, taking the total so far to 72,300.

Maharashtra has been recording more than 75 deaths and over 2,000 new cases every day for the past eight days. The highest number of new cases in a day -- 3,041 -- was reported on May 24.

The Health Department said that, of the total number of cases declared till date, 38,493 were "active cases", an increase of 959 from Monday.

The state recorded a recovery rate of 43.33 per cent and a mortality rate of 3.4 per cent.

The 49 deaths in Mumbai today took the toll in the city to 1,368 while the total number of cases went up by 1,117 to touch 42,216.

Besides Mumbai's 49 deaths, there were 15 fatalities in Thane (Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira-Bhayander), 10 each in Raigad and Pune, six in Satara, five in Solapur, three each in Sangli and Akola, and one each in Nashik and Ahmednagar.

The victims comprised 68 men and 35 women, and nearly 67 per cent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

On the positive side, a total of 1,225 fully cured patients returned home on Tuesday, taking the number of those discharged from 30,108 to 31,333.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that the entire state population has been covered under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Public Health Scheme, whether admitted to public or private hospitals.

Cracking the whip, the Health Department slapped show-cause notices on four top hospitals - Hinduja, Bombay, Jaslok and Lilavati - for allegedly flouting norms by not providing 80 per cent beds for COVID-19 patients at rates stipulated by the government last month.

To discipline such errant hospitals, a civic Health Department official will henceforth be stationed at all private hospitals to ensure COVID-19 patients are not harassed in any manner, Thackeray added.

As a precaution against Cyclone Nisarg likely to hit Maharashtra's Raigad on Wednesday, the government shifted over 60 patients from the 1,000-bed field hospital at Bandra Kurla Complex to the Goregaon NESCO hospital.

The MMR (Thane Division) continued to cause grave concerns with 74 fresh Covid-19 deaths taking the toll to 1,682 and the number of cases went up to 54,951.

Though trailing a distant third after Mumbai and Thane, Pune Division fatalities touched 445, besides 9,692 patients.

Since June 1, Thane district with 10,404 cases and 230 fatalities, has shot past Pune district with 8,196 patients and 348 deaths.

The next major area of concern is Nashik Division with 166 deaths and 2,323 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 70 fatalities and 1,984 cases, and finally Akola Division with 51 deaths and 1,099 cases.

Latur Division has 11 deaths and 381 cases, Kolhapur Division 13 deaths and 1,023 patients, and finally, Nagpur Division with 12 deaths and 785 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine increased from 567,552 to 570,453 on Tuesday, while those in institutional quarantine went down by 1,092 to 35,097.

There are as many as 72,538 beds currently available for quarantine in the state.

The state's containment zones increased from 3,294 to 3,730 on Tuesday while 10,019 health teams have fanned out around the state to survey a population of around 71.6 lakhs till date.

