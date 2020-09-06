Maharashtra records new high of more than 23,000 COVID-19 cases, 328 deaths

Mumbai, September 6, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, reported a record 23,350 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state so far past the nine-lakh mark to 907,212.

As many as 328 more deaths due to COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, raising the toll to 26,604.

Both the numbers are the highest among all states in India.

The 23,350 new cases reported on Sunday is higher than the previous peak of 20,489 recorded yesterday. This is the second consecutive day that the state has reported more than 20,000 fresh cases of infection in a 24-hour period.

The highest number of deaths in a single day in Maharashtra was 422, reported on August 18.

A bulletin issued by the Public Health Department said that 7,,826 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the state after full recovery on Sunday, taking the total of those discharged so far to 644,400 and making for a recovery rate of 71.03%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.93%.

Currently, 1,496,072 people are in home quarantine in the state and 38,509 people are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

As of Sunday, there were 235,857 active cases of COVID-19 in the state, the bulletin said.

IANS adds:

Of the total 328 fatalities reported today, Pune led with 52 deaths, followed by 42 in Sangli, 37 in Mumbai, 29 in Thane, 22 in Nagpur, 15 in Solapur, 13 in Jalgaon, 12 in Satara, 11 in Osmanabad, 10 in Raigad, 9 each in Palghar, Nashik and Nanded, 8 each in Ahmednagar and Kolhapur, 7 in Beed, 6 each in Latur and Amravati, 4 each in Aurangabad and Parbhani, 3 in Washim, 2 each in Jalna, Buldhana and Chandrapur, 1 each in Dhule, Nandurbar, Wardha and Gondia, besides 2 from other states/countries.

The day witnessed a sharp spike in fatalities in Sangli, Nagpur, Solapur, and Jalgaon, even as seven districts in the state reported zero deaths.

Remaining below the 50-range for the past 27 days, with 37 fatalities, Mumbai's death toll rose to 7,869 and the number of coronavirus cases in the city shot up by 1,910 -- the highest till date -- to 155,622 now.

Of the total 8 Circles, the Mumbai circle (MMR - comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad) saw the fatalities shooting up by 85 to 13,309 and with 5,407 new infectees, the total cases went up to 361,799 now.

Pune district COVID cases touched 199,303 till date with the fatalities increasing from 4,377 a day earlier to 4,429 now.

Thane district on the third spot witnessed 143,178 cases and the death toll increased from 3,935 the previous day to 3,964 now.

With 79 more fatalities, the Pune circle's (comprising Pune, Solapur and Satara districts) death toll increased from 5,616 to 5,695 and the case tally zoomed up by the highest-ever, 6,317 - from 234,468 a day earlier to 240,785 now.

Nashik circle has recorded 2,558 fatalities and 114,730 cases so far, followed by Kolhapur circle's 1,525 deaths and 52,272 cases, and Nagpur circle has recorded 999 deaths and 48,467 cases.

Aurangabad circle has reported 986 fatalities and 35,408 cases, Latur circle 926 fatalities and 32,125 cases, followed by Akola division with 524 deaths and 20,745 cases.

