Maharashtra records new high of 76 COVID-19 deaths, over 2,000 new cases

Mumbai, May 19, 2020

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 76 COVID-19 deaths -- the highest single-day surge for any state in India -- and 2,127 new cases of infection, officials said here.

This amounts to a staggering three deaths every hour and around 89 new cases every hour in the past 24 hours.The state has been notching above 2,000 new patients every day for the past three days.

With 76 fatalities -- up by 13 from the previous high of 63 notched on May 17 -- the state death toll now stands at 1,325 and the total number of coronavirus patients increased from 35,058 on Monday to 37,136.

The health department said the state now has 26,164 active cases.

Of the 76 deaths, 43 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- the highest till date on a single in the city, taking the toll in the metropolis to 800 now. The number of COVID-19-positive patients in the city shot up by 1,411 cases today to touch a total 22,746 in all so far.

Mumbai's Dharavi slum continued to be a major hotspot, with 26 new cases, taking the total number of patients there to 1,353 and the death toll to 56.

Besides Mumbai's 43 deaths, there were 17 in Thane (Thane and Navi Mumbai), 6 in Pune, 3 in Akola, two each in Nagpur and Buldhana, and one each in Aurangabad, Dhule and Nashik.

They comprised 50 men and 26 women, and nearly 76 per cent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

On the positive side, as many as 1,202 fully cured patients returned home on Tuesday, taking the number of those discharged to 9,639.

Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police Naval Bajaj, meanwhile, sought 12 dedicated ambulances from the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for the benefit of the police personnel who are getting infected in large numbers.

So far, around 618 police personnel in the city -- besides 600 more elsewhere in the state -- are COVID-19-positive, but they have to wait for 7-8 hours before an ambulance is available.

In another development, the Mumbai Police has dismissed rumours that permission would be granted for the special Eid namaz on the occasion of Ramzan Eid, expected to be celebrated on May 25.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause huge concerns with 904 COVID-19 deaths so far and cases shooting to 28,431.

Though trailing a distant second after Mumbai, Pune Division fatalities touched 238, besides 4,821 patients.

The next major area of concern is Nashik Division with 85 deaths and 1,312 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 35 fatalities and 1,181 cases, and finally Akola Division with 34 deaths and 543 cases.

There's also Latur Division with 6 deaths and 145 cases, Kolhapur Division with 5 deaths and 248 patients, and finally Nagpur Division with 7 deaths and 409 patients.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine increased from 366,242 to 386,192, and those in institutional quarantine went up from 18,678 to 21,150, while the state's containment zones increased from 1,681 on Monday to 1,765 on Tuesday.

As many as 15,178 health teams have carried out a survey of a population of around 63.2 lakhs in the state.

