Maharashtra records new high of 6,330 COVID cases, 175 more deaths

Mumbai, July 2, 2020

Maharashtra reported a new high of 6,330 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in a single day today, taking the tally in the state to 186,626 so far.

The state also recorded 175 more deaths due to the virus, raising the toll so far to 8,178.

The previous high of new cases in a 24-hour period was 5,537 reported yesterday (July 1).

The recovery rate in the state improved from Wednesday's 51.67 per cent to 54.21 per cent while the mortality rate stood at 4.38 percent.

The Health Department said that, of the total number of cases declared till date, 77,260 are active cases.

On the positive side, the second highest number of 8,018 fully cured patients returned home on Thursday, taking the number of those discharged so far to 101,172.

Of Thursday's fatalities, Mumbai accounted for 58 deaths -- pulling up the city's death toll to 4,689, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients in the metropolis shot up by 1,554 cases to touch 80,699.

There were 24 deaths in Pune, 15 in Aurangabad, 10 in Jalgaon, six in Thane, five in Satara, two each in Akola, and Jalna, one each in Nandurbar, Buldhana and Kolhapur.

The MMR (Thane division) continues to see deaths and cases continue to pile up, with a total of 5,863 Covid-19 fatalities so far, while and a whopping 4,268 new patients pushed up the number of positive cases to 133,356.

Thane cases shot past the 40,000 mark to 41,349 with 1,025 fatalities - to emerge as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district comes third with 24,432 patients and 807 deaths till now. But Pune division ranks second (after MMR) with 28,281 patients and 1,123 fatalities.

Nashik division has 555 fatalities and 9,977 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 295 deaths and 6,834 cases, and Akola Division with 134 fatalities and 2,853 cases.

Kolhapur division has notched 55 deaths and 2,136 patients, Latur division had 48 fatalities and 1097 cases, and finally, Nagpur division recorded 18 deaths and 1,995 cases.

Among the eight divisions, only Nagpur and Latur recorded zero fatalities, though there were new Covid-19 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine decreased sharply to 572,032 now, while those in institutional quarantine increased to 41,741.

The state notched a new landmark in testing, achieving one million plus with 10,20,368 tests, with analysis being done in 114 laboratories comprising 64 government labs and 50 in the private sector.

Of the total 90,56,173 tests conducted in the country or 6,334 tests per million, Maharashtra's share is 10,20,368 (11.26 percent), with 7,715 tests per million population, said officials.

IANS