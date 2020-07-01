Maharashtra records new high of 5,537 COVID cases, 198 more deaths

Mumbai, July 1, 2020

On the first day of a new phase of lockdown till July 31, Maharashtra recorded a new daily high of 5,537 coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 198 more deaths.

The previous high of cases in a day was 5,493, reported on June 28. The highest number of deaths in a 24-hour period so far is 248 reported on June 23.

With the latest numbers, the death toll in the state has climbed to 8,053 and the total cases have zoomed to 180, 298, both being the highest among all states in the country.

The recovery rate again fell from 52.02 per cent to 51.67 per cent and the mortality rate stood at 4.47 per cent.

The Health Department said that, of the total number of cases declared till date, 79,075 are active cases.

On the positive side, a total of 2,243 fully cured patients returned home on Wednesday, taking the number of those discharged to 93,154 now.

Of the latest fatalities, Mumbai alone notched 75 deaths -- pulling up the city death toll to 4,631, while the number of Covid-19 positive patients here shot up by 1,487 cases to touch 79,145.

There were also 64 deaths in Thane, 31 in Pune, 11 in Jalgaon, three each in Palghar, Solapur, and Jalna, two each in Osmanabad and Akola, and one each in Sindhudurg, Latur, Nanded, and Dhule.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) (Thane Division) continued to cause concern with a total of 5,863 COVID deaths so far and 3,688 new cases pushing up the tally to 129,088.

Thane fatalities shot past the 1,000 mark to touch 1,019 with 39,316 cases, emerging as the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district comes third with 23,317 patients and 783 deaths till now. But Pune division ranks second with 28,086 patients and 1,094 fatalities.

The next major region of concern is Nashik division with 544 fatalities and 9,589 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad division with 278 deaths and 6,609 cases, and Akola division with 131 fatalities and 2,784 cases.

Kolhapur division has notched 54 deaths and 2,089 patients, Latur division 48 fatalities and 1,055 cases, and finally Nagpur division recorded 18 deaths and 1,904 cases.

Among the state's eight divisions, only Nagpur recorded zero fatalities on Wednesday, though there were new cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased from to 608,660, while those in institutional quarantine decreased from 38,866 to 38,396.

