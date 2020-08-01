Maharashtra records new high of 322 COVID deaths, 9,601 new cases

Mumbai, August 1, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported a new high of 322 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and 9,601 new cases of infection in the past 24 hours, official sources said.

With these, the death toll in the state has gone past the 15,000-mar to 15,316 and the total number of COVID-positive cases has risen to 4,31,719 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in India.

A bulletin from the State Public Health Department said 10,725 patients were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total of those discharged after full recovery to 2,66,883 so far, making for a recovery rate of 61.82 per cent.

The case fatality rate in the state is 3.55 per cent.

The number of active cases in the state is 1,49,214 as of today.

Currently, 9,08,099 people are in home quarantine and 38,947 are in institutional quarantine.

This is the first time that the number of deaths in a single day in the state has crossed the 300-mark. The previous high as far as the number of deaths in a 24-hour period was 298, recorded on July 23.

The highest number of cases in a single day so far was reported on July 30 at 11,147.

Of the 322 deaths in Maharashtra today, Pune accounted for 76, while there were 45 deaths in Mumbai and 41 in Thane.

Mumbai is by far the most-affected city in India with a death toll of 6,398 so far. The total number of positive cases in the metropolis increased by 1,047 to 115,331 today.

There were 28 fatalities in Raigad, 20 in Jalgaon, 17 in Aurangabad, 14 in Palghar, 13 in Nashik, 8 each in Kolhapur and Sangli, 7 in Solapur, 6 each in Ahmednagar, Satara, Latur and Osmanabad, 3 in Amravati, 2 each in Dhule, Ratnagiri, Beed, Nanded, Buldhana and Nagpur, 1 each in Nandurbar, Jalna, Hingoli, Akola, Washim besides one from another state.

