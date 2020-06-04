Maharashtra records new high of 123 COVID-19 deaths, total number of cases reaches 77,793

Mumbai, June 4, 2020

Maharashtra recorded a new high of 123 COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking the toll to 2,710 while the total number of confirmed cases of infection has risen to 77,793 with 2,933 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.

This is the fifth time in nine days that the state has recorded more than a hundred new cases in a single day. The previous days were 122 deaths yesterday, 103 deaths on June 2, 116 on May 29 and 105 on May 27.

Thursday's toll includes 68 deaths in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region alone - the worst-hit in the country, besides 2,933 new positive cases recorded in the state.

Maharashtra has been recording 75-plus fatalities and over 2,000 new patients every day for the past 10 consecutive days, with the highest figure of 3,041 infections notched on May 24.

The Health Department said that, of the total number of cases declared till date, 41,3939 were active cases -- up by 1,458 over 39,935 on Wednesday.

The state has recorded an encouraging recovery rate of 43.29 percent and a mortality rate 3.48 percent.

Out of Thursday's fatalities, 48 were recorded in Mumbai alone -- taking the toll in the city to 1,465 while the number of COVID-19 positive patietns has gone up by 1,439 to touch 44,931.

Besides Mumbai's 48 deaths, there were 21 fatalities in Jalgaon, 15 in Thane, nine in Pune, seven in Solapur, five in Aurangabad, four in Raigad, three in Nashik, two each in Washim and Parbhani, and one each in Palghar, Dhule, Jalna, Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded and Yavatmal.

The victims comprised 85 men and 38 women, and nearly 75 percent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

On the positive side, a total of 1,352 fully cured patients returned home , taking the number of those discharged to 33,681 now.

Mumbai's Dharavi - Asia's biggest slum - remained a problematic hotspot with 23 new cases reported on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 1,872 besides 71 deaths till date.

Meanwhile, MMRDA on Thursday announced that it would launch the second phase of the Wuhan-type field hospital with 1,000 beds including 100 ICU beds at the Bandra Kurla Complex with enhanced facilities to ensure there are no problems during monsoon.

The MMR (Thane Division) continued to cause grave concerns with the 68 new COVID-19 deaths taking the toll to 1,810 while the number of cases has gone up to 58,878.

Though trailing a distant third after Mumbai and Thane, Pune Division fatalities touched 490, besides 10,534 patients.

The next major region of concern is Nashik Division with 199 deaths and 2,545 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 95 fatalities and 2,142 cases, and finally Akola Division with 56 deaths and 1,195 cases.

Latur Division has reported 15 deaths and 435 cases, Kolhapur Division 15 deaths and 1,155 patients, and finally Nagpur Division with 12 deaths and 845 cases.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased from 571,915 to 650,303 Thursday, while those in institutional quarantine went down by 3,051 to 30,623 now.

The state's containment zones increased from 3,661 to 3,804 on Thursday while 19,132 health teams have fanned out around the state to survey a population of around 72.37 lakhs till date.

