Maharashtra records 266 more COVID-19 deaths, 8,641 new cases

Mumbai, July 16, 2020

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state in India, today reported 266 more deaths due to coronavirus (COVID-19) and as many as 8,641 new cases of infection -- the highest in a single day so far.

With these, the death toll in the state has risen to 11,194 while the total number of cases has zoomed to 2,84,281 -- both numbers being the highest among all states in India.

The 266 deaths reported today is the second highest in a single day after the 295 deaths recorded on July 4.

The previous high for the number of cases in a 24-hour period was 8,139 reported on July 11.

A bulletin issued by the Public Health Department said 5,527 people were discharged from hospitals today, taking the total so far to 1,58,140. With this, the recovery rate has increased to 55.63%, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.94 per cent.

Currently, 710,394 people are in home quarantine in the state while 42,833 people are in institutional quarantine. The number of active cases in the stae is 1,14,648.

Of the 266 deaths reported today, Thane accounted for 89, while Mumbai recorded 56 deaths. The death toll in the metropolis has gone up to 5,523 while the number of cases has increased by 1,476 to 97,950.

There were also 37 deaths in Pune, 30 in Raigad, nine in Nashik, six in Palghar, five each in Aurangabad and Nandurbar, four each in Ahmednagar, Osmanabad and Latur, three each in Amravati and Buldhana, two each in Kolhapur, Beed, Yavatmal and Jalgaon, and one each in Ratnagiri, Solapur and Akola.

Thane Division has accounted for 7,846 deaths so far and a total of 188,373 cases.

Pune Division's death toll reached 1,675 and the case tally touched 53,662.

Nashik division has 832 fatalities and 18,177 cases, followed by Aurangabad division notching 414 deaths and 10,714 cases, and Akola division recording 178 fatalities and 4,167 cases.

Kolhapur Division has reported 87 deaths and 3,550 cases, Latur division 101 fatalities and 2,305 cases, and Nagpur division 30 deaths and 3,114 cases.

Of the eight divisions in the state, only Nagpur did not report any fatalities on Thursday, while only Chandrapur (out of total 36) remains a 'zero Covid death district' till date, though all divisions and districts have notched fresh cases.

NNN