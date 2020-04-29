Maharashtra notches new high of 32 COVID-19 deaths in one day

Mumbai, April 29, 2020

Maharashtra on Wednesday notched its highest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day at 32, one more than the previous high of 31 recorded on Tuesday, health officials said.

The state also recorded 597 new patients, taking the total of infected persons to 9,915 so far.

With the new deaths, the state toll touched 432, creating great anxiety among the health authorities.

Of the total deaths, 26 were recorded in Mumbai, the city's highest ever till now, taking the toll to 270 and the city also recorded 495 more cases, against 393 on Tuesday, to take the tally to 6,644.

Pune recorded 3 fresh deaths, and Solapur, Aurangabad and Raigad one each.

The 32 fatalities comprised 25 men and 7 women, and more than 50 percent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause big worries, accounting for 290 of the total COVID-19 deaths and 7,764 patients.

Pune Division follows at a distant second with 93 deaths and 1,309 patients.

The next area of concern is Nashik Division with 27 deaths and 313 positive cases, followed by Akola Division with 9 deaths and 169 patients, overtaking Nagpur's 142 patients and one dead, and Aurangabad Division with 123 patients and seven deaths.

On the positive side, 205 fully cured patients returned home on Wednesday, taking the number of those discharged to 1,593.

Meanwhile, the number of people in home quarantine shot up from 155,170 to 162,860 and those in institutional quarantine increased from 9,917 to 10,813, and the state's containment zones increased from 664 to 723.

As many as 9,811 surveillance squads have fanned out to survey a population of nearly 4.04 million around the state.

IANS