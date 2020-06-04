Maharashtra cyclone kills 6, Raigad bears the brunt

Mumbai, June 4, 2020

The trail of devastation left by cyclone Nisarga -- which claimed 6 lives -- was spread across nearly one-third of Maharashtra with Raigad bearing the brunt of its fury, officials said here on Thursday.

In Raigad, an estimated few lakh homes have been damaged, while around 13,000 "kutcha" houses were destroyed, around 100,000 trees uprooted, thousands of electric poles, 14 electric substations and 1,962 transformers were razed, 500 mobile towers have fallen, 10 fishing boats damaged, over 5,033 hectares of farmland besides 12 acres of fish farms have been destroyed.

Various district Collectors and Divisional Commissioners provided details of the Nisarga havoc to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray this afternoon.

Relief & Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said that around 13 to 14 districts -- more than one-third of Maharashtra's 36 districts -- have been affected by Nisarga and he would go on a tour from Saturday for a spot assessment of the damages.

Nearly 76,200 people from low-lying or risk-prone areas were shifted to safer locations to avoid the cyclone fury which injured 16 people in different parts of the state.

Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde and Collector Rajesh Narvekar said that 162 "kutcha" houses were destroyed and there were 360 incidents of big or small tree branches crashing.

The state government has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to the next-of-kin of those who lost their lives in the cyclone.

Mumbai, which escaped the cyclone by a whisker, suffered over 80 incidents of tree crashes, some vehicles damaged, and two homes destroyed.

Thackeray directed all the district collectors and divisional commissioners to prepare the reports on the extent of damage in their respective districts/regions within two days to extend aid to the victims.

Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that since it was difficult to provide relief in the absence of electricity, it was imperative to restore power supply on priority.

Energy Minister Nitin Raut rushed to Raigad to direct the restoration of the power supplies and other relief works as the real extent of the cyclone's havoc emerged.

Raigad Guardian Minister Aditi Tatkare urged the state government to declare a special package for the district which suffered hugely in the cyclone.

Bharatiya Janata Party's Leader of Opposition in Assembly Devendra Fadnavis urged the government to immediately assess the damage caused by the cyclone and arrange for early relief to the people.

BJP Leader of Opposition in Council Pravin Darekar demanded an aid package expeditiously for the cyclone victims on the lines of the relief package given by the previous BJP government during last year's floods in western Maharashtra.

Besides Raigad, the cyclone or its effects hit other districts like Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar before it fizzled out into a depression in the Vidarbha region of eastern Maharashtra.

Many parts of Maharashtra including the coastal Konkan region and Mumbai continued to be lashed by heavy rains or showers for the most of the day today, providing welcome relief from the sultry hot temperatures experienced in the past few months.

IANS