Maharashtra Congress suspends Sanjay Jha for 'anti-party' activities

Mumbai, July 14, 2020

Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday suspended former party spokesperson Sanjay Jha for "anti-party activities".

Jha, who was the Congress spokesperson and was known for his outspokenness, was sacked as the party spokesman in June for a newspaper article critical of the party.

A terse statement announced that he was being suspended with immediate effect for "anti-party activities and breach of discipline", which were not specified.

In recent weeks, Jha has been in the limelight for his articles, tweets, comments etc., many of which were interpreted as anti-Congress for questioning the party leadership.

IANS