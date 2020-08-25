Maharashtra building crash kills 13; four-year-old is a miraculous survivor

Raigad (Maharashtra), August 25, 2020

The death toll in the Tarique Garden building crash in Mahad town near here rose to 13 with nine more bodies recovered from the rubble while a 4-year-old boy was among the 83 survivors, police and NDRF said on Tuesday.

The NDRF said that nine more bodies have been retrieved from the debris till this evening, taking the toll to 13. They include six men, five women and two children.

Earlier this afternoon, Raigad Police official Meena Sanap had confirmed four deaths and around a dozen were still feared trapped underneath.

"Besides the fatalities, there are a total of at least eight injured and another 83 persons have been rescued safely," Sanap told IANS.

This afternoon, the rescue teams of NDRF, SDRF, Raigad Police and Fire Brigade achieved a miraculous breakthrough, digging out a 4-year-old boy alive from the debris after 18 hours.

Identified as Mohammed N. Bangi, he appeared shocked and shaken but had sustained only minor injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.