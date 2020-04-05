Mumbai has a deserted look during the lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
Maharashtra adds 26 new COVID-19 positive cases, total 661

Mumbai, April 5, 2020

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) positive cases in Maharashtra increased by 26 taking the total from 635 to 661, officials said here on Sunday.

At least two persons suspected to have died due to COVID-19 in Pune and Thane on Sunday, but health authorities declined to confirm or share details.

Till Saturday, Maharashtra recorded a total of 32 COVIDD-19 deaths, including several women, with the highest number of 22 deaths from Mumbai.

Among the new positive cases, 21 are from Pune, three are from Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad.

