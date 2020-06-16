Maharashtra adds 1,409 COVID-19 deaths, including 1,328 after reconciling old numbers

Mumbai, June 16, 2020

Maharashtra today added 1,409 COVID-19 deaths, including 81 recorded in the past 24 hours and as many as 1,328 after reconciliation of the numbers of the past few weeks.

With this, the toll in the state so far due to the deadly virus has risen to 5,537, health officials said.

The state also recorded 2,701 new patients, taking the total number so far to 113,445 cases, with a recovery rate of 50.99 per cent.

After over a fortnight, Maharashtra's single-day toll came down to double-digit figures with 81 deaths, 97 less than yesterday's high of 178.

For most days in June, the state has been recording deaths in three-digits.

The health department said that, of the total number of cases declared so far, 50,044 were "active cases", down by 510 from yesterday's 50,554.

However, the mortality (death) rate shot up sharply from yesterday's 3.70 per cent to 4.08 per cent in view of the additional deaths included today.

Of the total 81 fatalities today, Mumbai notched 55 deaths -- taking the city's death toll up to 3,167 (including the reconciled data). The number of COVID-19-positive patients in the city has gone up by 935 to 60,228 so far.

Dharavi, Asia's biggest slum, continued to show improvements with 21 new cases, taking the total to 2,089 cases and and the number of fatalities stable at 77.

Besides Mumbai's 55 deaths, there were 23 fatalities in Thane (Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi, Kalyan-Dombivali), 9 in Pune, and 2 in Ahmednagar.

On the positive side, a total of 1,802 fully cured patients returned home today, taking the number of those discharged from 56,049 to 57,851 now.

The MMR (Thane Division) remains a jittery issue with a total of 3,967 Covid-19 deaths, and the number of positive cases touched 84,121 today.

Likewise, Thane - with 19,328 cases and 641 fatalities - has emerged to be the second worst-hit district after Mumbai.

Pune district has dropped to the third position with 12,888 patients and 588 deaths till now. Pune Division ranks second (after MMR) with 15,606 patients and 664 deaths.

The next major region of concern is Nashik Division with 368 deaths and 4,750 positive cases, followed by Aurangabad Division with 185 fatalities and 3,476 cases, and finally Akola Division with 95 deaths and 1,716 cases.

There's Latur Division with 33 deaths and 657 cases, Kolhapur Division with 40 deaths and 1,589 patients, and finally Nagpur Division with 14 deaths and 1,360 cases.

State Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta and Health Secretary Pradeep Vyas, who announced the Covid-19 deaths reconciliation figures, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered last week to complete the process by June 15 after checking with all testing labs and district collectors.

"The state is fighting Covid-19 with absolute honesty and holds transparency sacred. Data reconciliation and tally will be done every few weeks to ensure complete transparency," said the officials.

The development came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party's Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray alleging fudging of figures of deaths by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Fadnavis had accused the BMC of a 'cover-up' by suppressing around 950 deaths which was a gross violation of ICMR guidelines.

After the state government declared the latest reconciled figures, Fadnavis tweeted: "It is my sincere request to the state government that please don't ignore this entire episode of criminal negligence in the name of reconciliation of numbers. These figures were suppressed for the last 3 months."

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home-quarantine decreased from yesterday's 587,596 to 586,686 now, while those in institutional quarantine decreased from 28,084 to 27,242 today.

