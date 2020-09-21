Maharashtra: 7 killed in building collapse in Bhiwandi

Thane, September 21, 2020

At least seven persons were killed and over a dozen feared trapped when a three-storeyed building crashed at Bhiwandi town in Thane district in the early hours of Monday.

The tragedy caught the sleeping residents unaware when the three-storeyedstructure in Patel Compound abruptly collapsed at around 3.45 a.m.

Rescue teams of the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached the site.

At least 25 persons have been rescued, while another dozen persons are feared trapped under the debris. Nine persons have suffered injuries.

More details are awaited.

IANS