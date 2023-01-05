Magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi and other parts of NCR

New Delhi, January 5, 2023

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted the Hindukush region of Afghanistan this evening and tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR).

India's National Centre for Seismology said the quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 36.39 N and longitude 70.66 East, occurred at 1955 hours at a focal depth of 200 km.

NCS said the quake had its epicentre at a point 79 km south of Fayzabad in Afghanistan.

Several people to took to Twitter and other social media to say that they had felt the tremors.

