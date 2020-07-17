Magnitude 5.6 earthquake jolts Andaman & Nicobar Islands region

New Delhi, July 17, 2020

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 jolted the Andaman & Nicobar Islands region this evening, official sources said.

The quake came a little over half an hour after another tremor measuring 5.1 on the Richter scale shook the same area.

The second earthquake had its epicentre at latitude 11.91N and longitude 95.14E, 264 km east of Port Blair, and occurred at 1933 hours at a focal depth of 10 km, a bulletin from the National Centre for Seisomology.

The first earthquake had its epicentre at latitude 11.47N and longitude 95.12E, 261 km east of Port Blair, and occurred at 1859 hours at a focal depth of 62.3 km, the bulletin added.

Later, another quake of magnitude 5.0 was recorded at 2012 hours. It had its epicentre at latitude 8.87N and longitude 95.49E, 27 km north-east of Campbell Bay, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, at a depth of 185 km, the bulletin added.

