Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi, neighbouring areas

New Delhi, November 12, 2022

An earthquake measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale shook Nepal this evening and the tremors were felt in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region and north India.

The National Center for Seismology said teh quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 29.28 degrees North and longitude 81.20 degrees East, occurred at 1957 hours IST at a focal depth of 10 km.

People in many parts of north India, including Uttarakhand and the National Capital Region of Delhi, reported tremors which, they said, lasted for several seconds.

Today's earthquake came days after a strong quake, measuring 6.3, had hit Nepal in the early hours of Wednesday.

