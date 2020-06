New Delhi, June 18, 2020

An earthquake of moderate intensity, measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale, shook Mizoram this evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said here today.

The quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 22.82N and longitude 94.0E, 98 km southeast of Champhai in Mizoram, occurred at 1929 hours at a focal depth of 80 km, a bulletin from NCS said.

