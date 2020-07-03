Magnitude 4.7 earthquake shakes Alwar in Rajasthan, tremors felt in Delhi, NCR

New Delhi, July 3, 2020

An earthquake of slight intensity, measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale, shook the Alwar region of Rajasthan, Delhi, other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) and some parts of Haryana this evening.

A bulletin from the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake had its epicentre at latitude 28.00 N and longitude 76.69 E at 1900 hours at a focal depth of 35 km.

The epicentre was about 80 km south-southwest of New Delhi, 60 km southsouthwest of Gurugram and 25 km southwest of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan.

The region likes in seismic Zone-IV as per the seismic zoning map of India.

The region had experienced an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on November 16, 2016 and 3.8 on February 8, 2019, the NCS said.

Several people reported on social media that the tremors were quite strong and lasted for quite a few seconds.

