Magnitude 4.6 earthquake shakes Mizoram

New Delhi, July 5, 2020

An earthquake of slight intensity, measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale, shook Mizoram this evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said here today.

The quake, which had its epicentre at latitude 23.24 N and longitude 93.24 E, 25 km south-southwest of Champhai in Mizoram, occurred at 1726 hours at a focal depth of 77 km, a bulletin from NCS said.

