Madras HC declares Jayalalithaa's niece, nephew Class II legal heirs

Chennai, May 27, 2020

The Madras High Court on Wednesday declared J. Deepak and J. Deepa as the Class II legal heirs of late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa and suggested to the government that it convert part of the latter's residence as a memorial.

The court also suggested that part of Jayalalithaa's residence 'Veda Nilayam' could be used as the Chief Minister's office.

The two-member bench consisting of Justice N. Kirubakaran and Abdul Quddhose gave its rulings in two cases -- one filed by Deepak to declare him and his sister Deepa as the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa and the other, an appeal filed by K. Pugazhenthi and P. Janakiraman said to be members of the ruling AIADMK party.

Deciding on the petition filed by Deepak to declare him and Deepa as the legal heirs of Jayalalithaa, the court held that they are class-II legal heirs of Jayalalithaa being the son and daughter of Jayalalithaa's brother J. Jayakumar.

According to the order, Deepak and Deepa had appeared before the court and stated that they were born and brought up in Poes Garden house of Jayalalithaa but were denied entry into that house by the security during the lifetime of their aunt.

Even after her demise, they could not enter the property. The two also told the court of their intention to create a trust making use of some of the properties which are to be decided by them later in the name of their late aunt "Dr.J.Jayalalithaa" for public purposes to do service to the general public.

The court said Deepak and Deepa are entitled to the Letters of Administration in respect of the estate held individually by Jayalalithaa or in the names of the firms or companies and the credits of the late Chief Minister.

The court also ordered that Deepak and Deepa shall allot a few properties, according to their discretion, and create a registered Public Trust in the name of their late aunt for the purpose of doing public and social service, as per their affidavits filed before it, within a period of eight weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of this order.