Madras HC CJ tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to hospital

Chennai, November 6, 2020

The Chief Justice of Madras High Court, Amreshwar Pratap Sahi, has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital here, said a senior doctor.

"His condition is stable," the doctor told IANS on Friday.

Sahi was admitted to hospital on Thursday evening after feeling unwell.

According to the official, there are about 270 COVID-19 patients in the same hospital undergoing treatment.

IANS