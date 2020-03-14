Madhya Pradesh: Speaker accepts resignation of six ex-Ministers from Assembly

Bhopal, March 14, 2020

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati has accepted the resignations of six former Ministers on Saturday and upbraided them for conduct "unbecoming of legislators".

"I have accepted the resignation of Imarati Devi, Tulsi Silawat, Govind Singh Rajput, Mahendra Singh Sisodiya, Pradyumn Singh Tomar and Prabhuram Chaudhari," Prajapati told journalists.

Earlier, the Governor removed the six MLAs from the Ministry on the advice of the Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday. With this, the strength of the House went down to 222 and the majority mark becomes 112.

"I had given them time to appear in person on Friday and Saturday after their resignations came in. But they did not turn up on both days. Their acts aired in electronic media amount to conduct unbecoming of legislators," he said.

It was obligatory on my part to examine whether they had resigned of their own volition or under duress under the parliamentary procedures laid down in the Constitution.

The Speaker had called the six to meet him personally for verification of the resignations. Since they have not reported to him so far, their resignations have been accepted.

The strength of the House is now reduced from 228 to 222. The Congress strength in the House will now be reduced to 108 and with the support of four independents and two BSP and one SP MLAs the Congress still has a majority in the House while the BJP has 107.

Prajapati had sent notices to rebel MLAs to appear before him by March 15. Earlier, Prajapati called all 22 MLAs on three different dates. Now these MLAs can meet him till 5 p.m. on March 15.

On Saturday, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Govind Singh issued a whip for all the Congress member who have been inaccessible to attend the Congress legislature party meeting.

He had on Friday requested the Speaker to get a detailed inquiry conducted into the resignations of the 19 MLAs. He said that the MLAs should be asked under what circumstances they had resigned. If they were not voluntary, they should be cancelled.

IANS