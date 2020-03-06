Lucknow administration shames anti-CAA protesters

Lucknow, March 6, 2020

The Lucknow district administration has started the process of shaming as many as 57 people, identified for being allegedly involved in violence during the anti-CAA protest, by putting up hoardings with their names and addresses.

A total of 100 hoardings are being put up at all major crossings in the city with names and addresses of 57 persons who have been identified so far for being allegedly involved in the violence that broke out during anti-CAA protests in the state capital in December last year.

These persons are from Hasanganj, Hazratganj, Kaiserbagh and Thakurganj police station areas of the state capital.

The administration has already issued recovery notices to these people for damaging public property worth Rs 1.55 crore.

Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said that in case of failure to pay the recovery amount, the properties of the accused would be confiscated.

IANS