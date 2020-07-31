Lt Governor overrules Delhi govt's move on hotels, weekly bazaars

New Delhi, July 31, 2020

Delhi's Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday overruled the Delhi government's decision to open hotels and allow weekly bazaars on trial basis as a part of the third phase of easing the lockdown.

This came a day after the Arvind Kejriwal government decided to reopen hotels and allow weekly bazaars to function on a trial basis for a week with social distancing and all necessary precautionary measures.

Baijal, who chairs the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), ruled against these orders. On Wednesday, the Delhi government had also de-linked over 40 hotels and 77 banquet halls attached to different hospitals.

The national capital has recorded 1,195 new coronavirus cases on Friday, pushing the tally to 1,35,598. The number of deaths has risen to 3,963.

IANS