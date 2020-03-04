LS adjourned till noon after uproar over Delhi violence

New Delhi, March 4, 2020

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday was adjourned till noon, after the opposition members continued to insist for an immediate discussion on the recent Delhi violence in which at least 46 people died and over 260 were injured, despite the government agreeing to discuss the issue on March 11, a day after Holi.

THe House was adjourned within five minutes after the opposition members kept on demanding immediate discussion on Delhi violence.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said that the government is ready to discuss the Delhi violence adding "we also informed on Tuesday that government will discuss the issue on March 11 in the Lok Sabha and on March 12 in the Rajya Sabha".

"But they don't want discussion and they only want to disrupt the functioning of the house," Joshi said.

Following the continuous uproar by the opposition members, Kirit Solanki, who was in the chair, adjourned the House till 12 noon.

IANS