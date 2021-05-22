Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into very severe cyclone: IMD

New Delhi, May 22, 2021

A low pressure area that has formed over eastcentral Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm and cross the West Bengal, north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around the evening of May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here today.

"A low pressure area has formed over eastcentral Bay of Bengal today the 22nd May 2021 morning (0830 hrs IST). It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over eastcentral Bay of Bengal by tomorrow, the 23rd May morning. It is very likely move north-northwestwards, intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24th May and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours," a bulletin from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach North Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts around 26th May morning," it said.

"It is very likely to cross West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha & Bangladesh coasts around evening of 26th May," the bulletin said.

The IMD said that, under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall would occur at most places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands today and tomorrow, with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places.

According to it, light to moderate rainfall was very likely to commence from May 25 over coastal districts of Gangetic West Bengal, with heavy falls at isolated places, with significant increase in spatial extension and intensity subsequently. There would very likely be light to moderate rainfall at most places on May 26, with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places.

As far as Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are concerned, there would be light to moderate rainfall at most places, with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places, on May 26 and heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 27.

In Odisha, there is very likely to be light to moderate rainfall at many places, with heavy falls at isolated places, over north coastal Odisha on May 25 and over north Odisha on May 26.

The bulletin warned that squally wind, with speed reaching 50–60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, is likely to prevail over and around Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral and southeast Bay of Bengal on May 22. It is very likely to increase becoming 55–65 kmph, gusting to 75 kmph, over eastcentral Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Andaman Sea from 23rd Morning. It is very likely to increase further becoming gale wind, with speed reaching 65 to 75 kmph, gusting to 85 kmph, over major parts of central Bay of Bengal from May 24 morning and would increase gradually till May 25.

Squally winds, with speed reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, is very likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha – West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts from May 24 evening. It would increase gradually, becoming 50-60 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, from May 25 evening. It would further increase becoming gale wind, with speed 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, from the early hours of May 26 along and off the West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts.

It would gradually increase further becoming 90-100, gusting to 110 kmph, from the forenoon of May 26 and increase thereafter till that evening, the bulletin said.

Sea conditions will be rough to very rough over Andaman Sea and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal on May 22 and 23, high to very high over major parts of central Bay of Bengal, north Bay of Bengal and along and off the Odisha - West Bengal - Bangladesh coasts during May 24-26.

Tidal waves of 1- 2 metres height are very likely to inundate low lying areas of Andaman & Nicobar islands on May 22 and 23, it said.

The bulletin advised fishermen not to venture into southeast & east central Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands during May 22-24, into central Bay of Bengal from May 23-25 and into north Bay of Bengal and along and off West Bengal – Odisha – Bangladesh coasts from May 24-26.

"Those who are out in the deep sea of eastcentral & adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal are advised to return to the coast," it said.

"The intensification and likely movement of the system is under continuous surveillance and the concerned state governments are being informed regularly," the bulletin added.

