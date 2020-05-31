Low pressure area over Arabian Sea likely to become cyclone, reach Maharashtra, Gujarat coasts by June 3

New Delhi, May 31, 2020

A low pressure area over the Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area is likely to intensify into a cyclone over the next two days and reach near the north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

"A low pressure area has formed over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area. It is very likely to concentrate into a Depression over Eastcentral and adjoining Southeast Arabian Sea during next 24 hours and likely to intensify further into a Cyclonic Storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

"It is very likely to move nearly northwards and reach near north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by 3rd June," a bulletin issued by the IMD this morning said.

The bulletin also referred to a depression over south coastal Oman and adjoining Yemen which has remained practically stationary during the past 12 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today near latitude 17.0°N and longitude 53.9°E, about 20 km west of Salalah (Oman) and 200 km east-northeast of Al-Ghaydah (Yemen).

"It is very likely to maintain the intensity of depression during next 12 hours and weaken gradually thereafter. It is very likely to move slowly west-southwestwards during the period," it said.

The bulletin said that, under the influence of the first system, widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy to very heavy falls, was very likely over Lakshadweep area today and tomorrow.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy falls, is very likely over Kerala and coastal Karnataka on these two days.

Enhanced rainfall activity, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy falls at isolated places, is likely over south coastal Maharashtra during June 2-4, over north coastal Maharashtra during June 3-4, and over Gujarat , Daman, Diu, Dadra & Nagar Haveli during June 3-5, the bulletin said.

It also said that no adverse weather is likely over the Indian land areas with the second system, as it is located over south coastal Oman and is expected to dissipate there.

The bulletin said squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, was very likely to prevail over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala coast during the next 48 hours. It will gradually increase becoming gale wind speed reaching 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph over eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-south Maharashtra coasts from June 2 morning and further becoming 90-100 kmph gusting 110 kmph over eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts from June 3.

Squally wind, speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph, is very likely to prevail over westcentral Arabian Sea along and off South Oman – Yemen coasts during the next 24 hours.

The bulletin said the sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over Southeast and adjoining Eastcentral Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area during next 24 hours. It would become very rough to high over eastcentral and southeast Arabian Sea and along and off Karnataka-south Maharashtra coasts from June 2 and high to very high over eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Maharashtra coasts from June 3.

The sea condition is very likely to be rough to very rough over westcentral Arabian Sea along and off South Oman-Yemen coasts during the next 24 hours.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into southeast and eastcentral Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area and along and off Kerala-Karnataka- Maharashtra coasts till June 4 and into northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast during June 3-4. Fishermen out at sea are advised to return to coasts by today.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into Westcentral Arabian Sea along and off South Oman-Yemen coasts during the next 24 hours, the bulletin added.

