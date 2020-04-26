Low-pressure area likely to form over south Andaman Sea around April 30

New Delhi, April 30, 2020

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today said a low-pressure area was very likely to form over south Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around April 30.

A press release from IMD said this was as per the forecast guidance from various numerical weather prediction models and the environmental and thermo-dynamical conditions prevailing over the region.

"It is very likely to become more marked over the same region during the subsequent 24 hours, move north-northwestwards initially and then north-northeastwards along and off Andaman & Nicobar Islands during 30th April – 3rd May 2020," it said.

The release said that, under the influence of the system, light to moderate rainfall was very likely over Nicobar Islands on April 30, with heavy falls at isolated places.

"The intensity and spatial extent is likely increase further during the subsequent days, becoming light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 1st May, and heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 2nd May," it said.

Squally winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph, are likely to prevail over north Sumatra coast, south Andaman Sea, Nicobar Islands and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 30th April and 1st May, over north Andaman Sea, Andaman Islands and adjoining southeast & east central Bay of Bengal on 2nd & 3rd May, it said.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over north Sumatra coast, south Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on 30th April & 1st May 2020 and over Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast & east central Bay of Bengal on 2nd & 3rd May.

The IMD advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off north Sumatra coast, Andaman Sea and adjoining areas of southeast & east central Bay of Bengal from 30th April to 3rd May 2020.

